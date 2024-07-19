Massive riots break out in UK's Leeds, bus torched and police car overturned | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Fires burn during massive riots in Harehills, Leeds.

London: Violence erupted in UK's Leeds on Thursday evening (local time) as angry rioters set a double-decker bus on fire, smashed windows and overturned a police car. Despite heavy police presence, officers appeared to be overwhelmed by a large number of protesters as people threw various objects at a police car, including what appeared to be a police car.

The chaos broke out in Harehills, about 1.6km (1 mile) northeast of the Leeds city centre. According to The Telegraph, social services in the area took away four children from a family in Harehills at around 5 pm (local time) on Thursday, which is believed to have sparked the riots.

A large number of police officers were deployed in the area where a mass riot broke out earlier. “We would strongly discourage residents from speculating on the cause of this disorder which we believe has been instigated by a criminal minority intent on disrupting community relations,” read an update posted on Friday (July 19) by the West Yorkshire Police Department.

Taking to X, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper wrote, "I am appalled at the shocking scenes and attacks on police vehicles & public transport in Leeds tonight. Disorder of this nature has no place in our society. My thanks go to West Yorkshire police for their response. I am being kept regularly updated."

Police said they were called to an address in Luxor Street at 5 pm on Thursday where they found an “ongoing disturbance” involving agency workers and children. More people started to arrive and the agency workers and children were taken to a safe place, according to a report by The Guardian.

The Yorkshire Police promised a full investigation into all criminal offences, including damage to vehicles from the fire. "We want to make it very clear that the full weight of the law will be brought against those responsible," it said. The mayor of West Yorkshire reassured people that no person was seriously injured and some people were trying to "inflame community tensions".

The owner of a restaurant in Harehills said the disorder was linked to local children being taken into care, adding that some people responded by setting fires and "throwing stones", according to UK's Sky News. Barriers have been set up along the street where the disorder seems centred.

Riesa, a pharmacy dispenser who did not want to give her last name, witnessed “quite violent” scenes, telling the PA news agency she saw people throwing items at police officers and cars. "They were attacking police cars, throwing things at the police cars – anything they could pick up off the floor really. Rocks from the garden, rubbish, drinks, anything," she said.

A spokesperson for First Bus in Leeds said two of its vehicles were caught up in the "public disorder" in the Harehills riot and both drivers were unhurt. “All services are being diverted from this area of Harehills for the safety of our staff and customers. We will follow the advice of the police in deciding when normal routes will resume and update customers as soon as we can," the spokesperson said.

