UK Elections 2024: 'I am sorry,' says Rishi Sunak as he concedes defeat, paves way for Starmer to become PM

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak concedes defeat to Labour's Keir Starmer.

UK Elections 2024: The Labour Party will officially form the next government as it crossed the majority mark of 326 seats in the 650-member House of Commons on Friday as vote counting in the UK elections was underway. Keir Starmer will now take the reins as the British Prime Minister from the 43-year-old British Indian leader Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative Party had a dismal night with several Cabinet casualties.

Sunak conceded defeat shortly before Labour crossed the majority mark. "The Labour Party has won this general election, and I have called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory... Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future," he said.

Sunak also apologised to Conservative candidates during his short speech. "The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn... and I take responsibility for the loss. To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry," he said.

Disappointing night for Tories

According to the exit poll, which is often quite close to the final tally, Labour could win as many as 410 seats, comfortably crossing the half-way 326 mark required for a majority and notching up a 170-seat majority with the incumbent Tories down to just 131 seats. The Labour has won 133 seats in the Parliament as of 3:40 am (8:10 am IST) while he Conservatives are performing badly, with victories in only 18 seats and suffering the loss of two Cabinet ministers, according to BBC.

As of 9:30 am IST, Labour had 333 seats, while Conservatives were lagging behind at 73 seats. The Liberal Democrats won 45 seats and the Reform UK and the Scottish National Party won four seats each. Commons leader Penny Mordaunt was one of the latest senior Conservatives to lose their seat as the party suffers heavy defeats in constituencies across the country. Additionally, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps lost in Welwyn Hatfield and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk lost in Cheltenham. Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland, who also lost his seat, told the BBC his party was was facing "electoral Armageddon".

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Science Secretary Michelle Donelan, Culture secretary Lucy Frazer and Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer also lost from their respective seats. On the other hand, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage became an MP for the first time after seven unsuccessful attempts and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn won the Islington North seat as an independent candidate after he was ousted from the party. Labour's Jonathan Ashworth lost the seat Leicester South to an independent candidate. However, Sunak managed to hold on to his seat in Richmond and Northallerton.

'Change begins now': Starmer

"Change begins now," Starmer said on Friday in a speech after his party won the national election, ending 14 years of Conservative government. "We did it... You campaigned for it, you fought for it - and now it has arrived," he was quoted as saying by Sky News. Starmer said "across our country, people will be waking up to the news - relieved that a weight has been lifted".

"Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken and they're ready for change, to end the politics of performance, a return to politics as public service," Starmer said after winning his seat in London. Despite his convincing victory, polls have suggested there is little enthusiasm for Starmer or his party, and he comes to power at a time when the country is facing a series of daunting challenges.

Britain's tax burden is set to hit its highest since just after World War Two, net debt is almost equivalent to annual economic output, living standards have fallen, and public services are creaking, especially the much cherished National Health Service which has been dogged by strikes. He has already had to scale back some of Labour's more ambitious plans, such as its flagship green spending pledges, while he has promised not to raise taxes for "working people". Starmer, set to lead a centre-left party into power just as the far right makes gains in Europe, said his mandate from the British people was a "great responsibility" and he pledged to start work straightaway on improving the country.

Within the Conservative party, the recriminations and debate over its future direction immediately began, with some saying its failure stemmed from abandoning the centre ground while others argued Reform had won over voters who felt the party had deserted its roots. Unlike France where Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party made historic gains in an election last Sunday, overall the British public has plumped for a centre-left party to bring about change.

(with inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ | UK Elections 2024: Labour's Keir Starmer, set to become next British PM, secures home constituency