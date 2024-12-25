UK Defence Ministry refutes Punjab Police claim of British soldier's involvement in terror module

Follow us on Image Source : [TI/FILE Representative Image

The UK Ministry of Defence has denied Punjab Police's finding that a British soldier named Jagjeet Singh was involved in recent bombings on police stations, the Indian Express reported. British MoD's communication officer Rhian Shillabeer said that the claims were incorrect.

She said that despite the photo shared by Punjab Police showing a British soldier, no one by this name was serving in the British Army. “There is no one with either the name or pseudonym provided currently serving in the British Army. We have had no approach from Indian authorities about anyone in the Army being involved in the incident you reference in any way,” said Shillabeer.

Punjab DGP firm on charges

Despite the UK's denial, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav has stood the ground and said that the matter would be taken up with the British authorities through proper channels, the reports added. "The information that we have put out has been gleaned through thorough investigation and interrogation of the accused who have been arrested for terrorist acts. We shall be taking up this matter with the British authorities through proper channels,” he said.

This must be noted that the Punjab Police has revealed that while investigating the Pakistan-backed Ranjeet Singh Nita, the chief of the terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), they found a suspected link to British soldier named Jagjeet Singh who was behind the bombings on police stations in Punjab.

What did the investigation reveal?

After Punjab witnessed a series of bomb and IED explosions in October and November, two respective attacks were carried out at the houses of Hindu leaders using petrol pumps. The incidents continued in December as a bomb was hurled at the Asron police post under Kathgarh Police Station in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

The responsibility for all these attacks was taken by Nita and one Fateh Singh Baaghi. After intensive investigation, police got Jagjeet Singh's name who is originally from Mainpur village in Tarn Taran. The police have valid grounds that hinted that Singh was operating under the pseudonym Fateh Singh Baaghi to conceal his real identity.

Who is Jagjeet SIngh alias Fateh Singh Baaghi?

He moved to the UK in 2010 on a student visa. He joined the British Army in 2013 after the completion of his education. While Jagjeet's several relatives including his grandfather, father and brother have served in the Indian Army, he came in touch with Khalistani terrorist groups in the UK.

His name cropped up in a November 2011 investigation where it was learnt that he along with his associates were planning to attack heads of religious sects to vitiate communal harmony in Punjab.

Police neutralised KZF terrorists

Recently, the Punjab police achieved a major breakthrough in a joint operation with UP Police. The joint forces neutralised three KZF terrorists during an encounter in Pilibhit's Puranpur area. Investigations revealed that they were further controlled by Jagjeet Singh who took responsibility using the fake name Fateh Singh Baaghi.

