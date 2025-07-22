UK, Canada join global calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid escalating humanitarian crisis The UK and Canada, along with over two dozen countries, call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, citing the escalating humanitarian crisis and mounting civilian casualties.

New Delhi:

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has drawn international condemnation, with the United Kingdom and Canada emerging as prominent voices in the push for an immediate ceasefire. Both nations have issued statements calling for Israel to halt its military operations, citing the catastrophic humanitarian impact on civilians and the dire need for international action to prevent further suffering.

Britain and Canada demand immediate ceasefire

In a joint declaration, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Canadian officials have expressed grave concern over the escalating violence in Gaza. Lammy underscored the urgency of a ceasefire, stating, “There is no military solution to this war. The next ceasefire must be the final one.” The statement reflects the growing unease within the international community as the conflict enters its second year, with no end in sight. Both countries have condemned the heavy loss of civilian life, particularly the growing number of children and women among the casualties.

The British and Canadian governments have called for immediate action to bring an end to the violence, urging Israel to stop its military operations in Gaza and for a lasting negotiated ceasefire. The two nations have also emphasized the need for unhindered humanitarian aid to reach those suffering in the region.

Humanitarian crisis reaches new heights

The situation in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels of crisis. Over 59,000 Palestinians have been reported killed since the start of the conflict in October 2023, with many of the victims being civilians, including women and children. The death toll continues to rise as Israeli airstrikes and ground operations intensify. The international community has expressed deep concern over the inability of Gaza's residents to access basic necessities such as food, water, and medical supplies. The United Nations has verified the staggering figures and continues to report a severe lack of humanitarian resources in the region.

With Gaza’s infrastructure shattered, millions of people remain trapped, with little hope for relief. The UK and Canada have joined other nations in calling for the free flow of humanitarian aid, including food and medical supplies, into Gaza without obstruction from military forces.

International pressure mounts on Israel

Despite mounting international pressure, Israel has rejected calls for an immediate ceasefire, maintaining that its military operations are necessary for national security and the neutralization of Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that operations will continue until all hostages are freed and Hamas is incapacitated.

However, the statement from the UK, Canada, and 23 other countries, including key Israeli allies such as France, Australia, and the European Union, condemns Israel’s approach to aid distribution. The signatories called Israel's aid delivery model “dangerous” and “destabilising”, claiming it fuels instability and deprives the Gazan population of basic human dignity. The countries also stated that Israel’s failure to comply with international humanitarian law by restricting essential humanitarian assistance was unacceptable.

The joint statement expressed concern over the “drip-feeding” of aid into Gaza and highlighted the inhumane killing of civilians, especially those seeking food and water. The UN and Gaza's Health Ministry have reported that at least 875 people have been killed while attempting to access aid since late May, when Israel began easing its months-long total blockade.

The global call for ceasefire and action

As the crisis deepens, the call for an immediate ceasefire has gained further traction in the international community. The joint statement stresses that the continued violence in Gaza is not only a humanitarian disaster but also a growing threat to regional stability. The signatories called for a coordinated international effort to bring about a lasting ceasefire, ensure the release of hostages, and facilitate the unrestricted flow of aid to those in need.

This appeal comes as Israel faces growing isolation on the global stage. With international allies like the UK and Canada voicing concern over the toll on civilians, Israel's position is becoming increasingly precarious. Many countries are urging Israel to reconsider its strategy and seek diplomatic solutions to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

As the situation continues to unfold, global leaders are focusing on how to bring an end to the violence while addressing the immediate needs of those trapped in Gaza. The next steps will be crucial in determining whether international diplomatic pressure can push Israel toward a negotiated ceasefire and if humanitarian aid can be delivered without hindrance to those who need it most.

(AP inputs)