UAE approves coronavirus vaccine emergency use for at-risk workers

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has approved the use of emergency authorisation of the coronavirus vaccine to at-risk workers on Monday. In a series of tweets, UAE allowed the emergency use of coronavirus vaccine saying one of the very first doses will be available to "first defence" workers who are at risk. The UAE government informed that those who received the vaccine during the trials have developed antibodies and did not reflect any harmful sideffects. The vaccine is still under phase-3 trials.

As the world continues to battle coronavirus, over 170 vaccines for the infectious disease are under development with some of them are in final stage clinical trials.

UAE's move to allow emergency use of the vaccine, which is still under phase-3 trials, seems to have been motivated towards curbing the virus to spread further but the risk involved in the move cannot be ignored too.

UAE is also hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year after the scheduled tournament -- one of the most popular cricket formats ever -- was postponed in India due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

