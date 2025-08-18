Two Utah police officers killed, third wounded in Tremonton shooting; suspect in custody Two police officers were killed and a third wounded in a shooting while responding to a domestic disturbance in Tremonton, Utah, adding to recent police-involved shootings in the state.

Two police officers were shot and killed, and a third officer was wounded, Sunday night in Tremonton, Utah, while responding to a domestic disturbance call, authorities confirmed Monday. A suspect has been taken into custody following the incident, according to official reports.

The officers arrived at a neighbourhood near North Park Elementary School at approximately 9:30 p.m. and were immediately met with gunfire, Brigham City Police Detective Crystal Beck told reporters.

A sheriff’s deputy and a police dog who also responded were wounded and hospitalised in fair condition. “Upon arrival, they immediately began taking fire,” Detective Beck said. “They requested additional units. And then stopped answering their radio.”

Bystanders later persuaded the suspect to surrender his weapon. SWAT teams from neighbouring Box Elder, Weber, and Cache Counties cleared the residence to ensure there was no further threat.

The suspect has been charged with aggravated murder. Authorities have not released his name or further details about the motive or the “disturbance” that prompted the officers’ response.

Tremonton, a city of about 10,000 residents located roughly 75 miles north of Salt Lake City, remains under heightened security. Officials have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public but advised residents to avoid the area as investigations continue.

Randy Kilman, a nearby resident, described hearing gunfire and seeing bullets strike his vehicle during the shooting. “It’s pretty freaky,” he said.

Authorities have yet to provide additional updates on the officers' conditions or release further details on the investigation. The community and law enforcement continue to mourn the loss and injury of those involved.

Additionally, in January, Utah police officers responded to a 911 call and discovered 35-year-old Erik Bertelsen stabbing his parents to death. Bodycam footage shows officers attempting to stop Bertelsen, who ignored commands to drop the knife, leading to the officer-involved shooting. Bertelsen had a history of criminal behavior and had been paroled recently. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on leave, following department protocol. West Valley City Police Chief Colleen Jacobs described the event as a tragedy for all involved.

