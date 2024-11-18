US: Two killed, ten injured in separate shootings during New Orleans celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Two people were killed and ten others wounded in two separate shootings along a parade route in New Orleans on Sunday, authorities reported. Both incidents occurred during a "second line" celebration, a traditional event following a parade.

The first shooting took place shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the St. Roch neighbourhood, located just northeast of the French Quarter. Police responding to reports of gunfire found eight victims with gunshot wounds, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). All eight were transported to nearby hospitals, their conditions undisclosed at the reporting time. A ninth victim arrived at a hospital via private transportation.

The first shooting was reported at approximately 3:30 p.m. in the St. Roch area located northeast of the French Quarter. The authorities who dealt with the shooting incidents were informed of eight people who sustained gunshot injuries, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD). All eight were transported to nearby hospitals, their conditions undisclosed at the reporting time. A ninth victim arrived at a hospital via private transportation.

Approximately 45 minutes after the first incident, another shooting incident was reported on the Almonaster Avenue Bridge, located roughly a kilometre north of the initial location. The authorities stated that one person died at the scene while another was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital. A third patient, also injured, was taken to a hospital and is currently in a stable state.

Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick addressed the public, stating investigators have not yet determined if the two shootings are connected. "They were... different kinds of approaches," Kirkpatrick told NOLA.com. She emphasized the importance of maintaining the celebratory spirit of the event, which draws locals and visitors alike.

No arrests have been made, and authorities have not released any information about potential suspects. The Almonaster Avenue Bridge remained closed in both directions as detectives combed the area for evidence.

The St. Roch neighbourhood, though situated outside the city's bustling French Quarter, is known for its vibrant culture. Sunday’s shootings have cast a shadow over what is typically a joyous community event.

The incidents come just over a week after a mass shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama on November 10, where gunfire disrupted a homecoming celebration, killing one and injuring 16 others.

The New Orleans Police Department is urging anyone with information to come forward as investigations into both shootings continue. Community leaders and officials expressed hope that the incidents would not overshadow the rich traditions of the city’s second-line celebrations.

(Inputs from AP)