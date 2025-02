Two killed in knife attack in store in Czech Republic, suspect nabbed The police say the situation is under control after they nabbed a suspect of killing two women in a knife attack in the Czech Republic.

Two people were killed in a deadly knife attack in a store in the Czech Republic, officials confirmed on Thursday. The police have detained a suspect who stabbed two women in a store in the city of Hradec Kralove. The site is reported to be 100 kilometres east of Prague.

According to the latest updates, the situation is under control and there was no danger to the public in the locality. Other details are yet awaited.