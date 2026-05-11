Two Indians aboard cruise ship with hantavirus cases evacuated to Netherlands

Madrid (Spain):

Two Indian nationals aboard the Dutch vessel MV Hondius, which reported a hantavirus outbreak, were evacuated to the Netherlands for quarantine as per relevant health safety protocols and are 'healthy and asymptomatic', the Embassy of India in Spain said on Sunday.

The luxury cruise ship, operated by Oceanwide Expeditions, began its journey on April 1 from Argentina's Ushuaia and arrived at the Canary Islands on Sunday after the virus outbreak was reported onboard.

The ship with around 150 individuals, including two Indian crew members, anchored in the Canary Islands following the hantavirus outbreak onboard, the Indian mission said in a statement posted on social media.

According to officials, passengers disembarked from the vessel in line with protocols laid down by the World Health Organization and Spanish authorities. "As informed by the Spanish National Centre for Emergency Monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), the two Indian nationals who were travelling as crew members have been evacuated to the Netherlands, where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol," it said.

Indian Ambassador in contact with Spanish authorities

Indian Ambassador to Spain Jayant N Khobragade is in close contact with Spanish authorities and the two Indians to ensure their well-being and safety. "The Ambassador is in close contact with Spanish authorities and the 02 Indian nationals (crew members) and is regularly monitoring the situation to assure the well-being and safety of the Indian nationals," it added.

What is hantavirus?

Hantaviruses are mainly transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents or their excreta, such as saliva, urine, and faeces.

Named after the Hantan River in South Korea, hantavirus refers to a group of viruses mainly carried by rodents.

People usually get infected by inhaling aerosolised virus particles from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva in closed or poorly ventilated spaces such as warehouses, ships, barns and storage areas.

The reported hantavirus cases appear to be isolated ones, and its symptoms usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.

Three people have died since the outbreak was first reported.

According to AP, five passengers who left the ship are infected with hantavirus.

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