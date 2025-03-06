Two Indian nationals executed in UAE for murders, Centre informs families The Ministry of External Affairs has identified them as Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil.

Two Kerala natives, who were convicted in murder cases and facing death sentences, have been executed in UAE. The Ministry of External Affairs has identified them as Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu and Muraleedharan Perumthatta Valappil. The Embassy provided all possible consular and legal assistance, including sending mercy petitions and pardon requests to the Government of UAE for the Indian nationals. The UAE authorities informed the Embassy on 28 Feb 2025 that these two sentences have been carried out.

While the families of the concerned have been informed, the Embassy is in touch with them and facilitating their participation in the last rites, the MEA said. The burial of Muhammed Rinash Arangilottu, an Indian national, took place today. His family members were also present to pay their last respects and participate in prayers prior to his burial, the MEA added.

Earlier, another Indian national, Shahzadi, who was convicted on charges of murder of an infant, was executed on February 15, Additional Solicitor General (ASG), appearing for the Centre, informed a court. The highest court of the UAE, the Court of Cassation, had upheld the sentence.

The UAE authorities intimated to the Embassy on February 28 that the sentence of Shahzadi has been carried out in accordance with local laws. The family of Shahzadi was informed of the matter, the MEA division said.

The ASG also stated that the authorities are extending all possible assistance to her family, and her cremation is scheduled for March 5. The father's plea for MEA intervention for his daughter on UAE death row ended in tragedy, and as a result, the court has disposed of the plea.

Representing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma and Advocate Ashish Dikshit informed the Delhi High Court that the Embassy of India in UAE received an official communication on February 28, 2025, from the UAE government.

The communication stated that Shehzadi's death sentence was executed on February 15, 2025, in accordance with UAE laws and regulations.

(With inputs from ANI)