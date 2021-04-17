Image Source : AP Twitter down, thousands of users experience widespread outage

Twitter reportedly went down on Saturday early morning for many users as thousands of people reporting problems viewing and sending tweets on the social network site, according to outage monitoring website DownDetector. Some users were not able to tweet, check timelines and others can't log in or use the app.

An error message on Twitter said, “Something went wrong. Try again.” In the Twitter app, an error message said, “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”

Twitter’s support team said in a message posted at 6.21 a.m, “Tweets may not be loading for some of you. We’re working on fixing a problem and you’ll be back on the timeline soon.”

According to DownDetector, the website that keeps an eye on various online services, user reports of problems at Twitter spiked just before 5:30 am IST. More than 50,000 people had reported issues as of 5:33 am IST, according to DownDetector, jumping to over 81,000 by 5:44 am IST.

ALSO READ: Pakistan bans WhatsApp, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter: Here's why

Latest World News