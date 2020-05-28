Image Source : AP 'We’ll continue to point out incorrect info about elections globally': Twitter CEO hits back at Trump

A day after US President Donald slammed Twitter for tagging his tweets under 'fact check', CEO of the microblogging site Jack Dorsey on Thursday hits back and said 'we will continue to point out incorrect facts' about polls. Dorsey appealed to Trump "leave our employees out of this" as the face-off is likely to escalate.

The Twitter CEO took to Twitter and said: "Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that's me. Please leave our employees out of this. We'll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make."

"This does not make us an 'arbiter of truth.' Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions," said the Twitter CEO.

"Per our Civic Integrity policy (https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/election-integrity-policy), the tweets yesterday may mislead people into thinking they don't need to register to get a ballot (only registered voters receive ballots). We're updating the link on @realDonaldTrump tweet to make this more clear," Mr Dorsey tweeted.

Twitter had tagged two of Mr Trump's tweets in which he claimed that more mail-in voting would lead to what he called a "rigged election" this November. There is no evidence that attempts are being made to rig the election, and under the tweets Twitter posted a link which read: "Get the facts about mail-in ballots.

