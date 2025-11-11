Turkish military cargo plane crashes in Georgia near Azerbaijan border The Georgian Interior Ministry confirmed the crash occurred in Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border, and stated that an official investigation has been initiated.

A Turkish C-130 military cargo plane crashed in Georgia near the Azerbaijan border on Tuesday, prompting a coordinated search and rescue operation involving Turkey, Georgia, and Azerbaijan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences for those affected, while investigations into the cause of the crash are underway. Footage broadcast on Turkish news channels showed the plane descending in a spiral, leaving a trail of white smoke. The aircraft had departed from Azerbaijan and was returning to Turkey when the crash occurred.

Casualties feared

Details regarding the number of crew members on board remain unclear. President Erdogan acknowledged casualties, describing the incident as deeply saddening and extending condolences to the families of the “martyrs.”

A search and rescue operation has been launched in coordination with Georgian and Azerbaijani authorities. The Georgian Interior Ministry confirmed the crash occurred in Sighnaghi municipality, close to the Azerbaijani border, and stated that an official investigation has been initiated.

The C-130 cargo planes are widely used by the Turkish Armed Forces for transporting personnel and conducting logistical operations. The crash underscores the risks associated with routine military flights in the region.