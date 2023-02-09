Thursday, February 09, 2023
     
  4. Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Over 15,000 killed, rescue ops underway by NDRF teams in Nurdagi
Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Over 15,000 killed, rescue ops underway by NDRF teams in Nurdagi

Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the state has mobilized all its resources. He said that 6,444 buildings collapsed due to the two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 rocked the country on Monday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Ankara (Turkey) Updated on: February 09, 2023 7:43 IST
Image Source : AP (FILE). Turkey Syria earthquake: Over 15K killed, India deploys 2 Turkish-speaking officers, 4 MEA personnel for help.

Turkey-Syria earthquake UPDATES: The death toll from the earthquakes that jolted Turkey and Syria has risen above 15,000, AFP reported citing authorities.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that at least 8,574 people have died and nearly 50,000 others have been injured in Turkey. He made the remarks during his visit to disaster areas near the epicentre of Monday's earthquake. The total number of deaths has now reached 2802 in Syria. As many as 1,540 deaths have been reported in rebel-held regions in the northwest, CNN reported citing White Helmets. Meanwhile, 1,262 people have died in government-controlled areas of Syria, Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghobash said, CNN reported citing Syrian state media. The total number of injured people in Syria has reached 5,008, which includes 2,258 in government-controlled areas and 2,750 in the rebel-held parts. Aid agencies and emergency workers have said that the death toll is likely to rise further with many people still trapped under the rubble and freezing weather conditions hampering rescue efforts, as per the news report.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the state has mobilized all its resources. He said that 6,444 buildings collapsed due to the two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 rocked the country on Monday (February 6).

Live updates :Turkey-Syria earthquake

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Russia sends 2nd rescue team to Turkey

    Russia has sent a second rescue team with medical specialists and rescuers to earthquake-hit Turkey, the country's Emergencies Ministry said. In a Telegram post, the Ministry on Wednesday said that an Il-76 plane with 50 rescuers and 11 doctors on board took off on Wednesday in accordance with an order given by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news agency reported. Various medical specialists such as traumatologists, neurosurgeons, surgeons as well as anesthesiologists and intensive care specialists are on the flight, TASS reported citing the Ministry. More than 100 Russian rescuers have already arrived in Turkey, and most are conducting search and rescue operations in the Kahramanmaras province, which has been most affected by the earthquake.

     

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Medical treatment being given at Indian Army's field hospital set up in Hatay

    Under Operation Dost initiative, the medical treatment being given at Indian Army's field hospital set up in Hatay, Turkey to the people affected by the devastating earthquakes.

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:18 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Search, rescue operation underway by NDRF teams in Turkey's Nurdagi

    3 NDRF teams along with specially trained dog squads, medical supplies & other necessary equipment are sent to Turkey from India to provide assistance to people affected by the earthquakes.

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:15 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Turkey refuses to host Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif as leadership busy in earthquake relief work

    Turkey, which is reeling from the devastation in the aftermath of powerful earthquakes that have killed more than 8,500 people, has at the last moment refused to host Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Ankara.The visit of Shehbaz Sharif to Turkey has been postponed due to Turkish leadership's engagements related to the ongoing rehabilitation work and bad weather, The Express Tribune reported citing Express News sources.

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    India under 'Operation Dost' deployed 2 Turkish-speaking officers, 4 MEA personnel in Turkey

    India under 'Operation Dost' has provided assistance to Turkey and deployed two Turkish-speaking officers, four MEA personnel in the wake of the quake-hit country, the Ministry of External Affairs Ministry said Wednesday."MEA has deployed two Turkish-speaking officers from overseas who flew into Turkey and are stationed there. We have also deployed four MEA personnel to cooperate and help in the operation and coordinate between the Turkish authorities and our teams, "MEA Secretary West Sanjay Verma said during the special briefing on 'Operation Dost.' "We have also set up a control room in Adana. The consul general from Istanbul and other officials from our mission in Ankara are all stationed on the ground in the affected areas," the MEA Secretary said.India has extended humanitarian support to Turkey after it was hit by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday which ripped through Turkey and Syria, followed by a series of aftershocks that caused huge devastation, loss of lives and damage to infrastructure in both countries. According to the latest estimates, nearly 10,000 people have lost their lives in both countries.He termed the recent earthquakes as the 'biggest natural disaster' that had hit Turkey since 1939."We received an email from the Turkish side for assistance. Within 12 hours of the meeting, the first Search and Rescue (SAR) flights left from Delhi to Turkey," the MEA Secretary said during the briefing.

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    "Operation Dost shows friendship between India, Turkey": Turkish Envoy Firat Sunel

    Turkey's Ambassador to India Firat Sunel has said that 'Operation Dost' is a "very important operation" and demonstrates the friendship between the two nations.Firat Sunel made the remarks at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad from where Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster aircraft with the NDRF team, medical equipment, relief equipment, took off for Turkey, as part of the ongoing 'Operation Dost.' He said, "Operation Dost is a symbolic operation. It already proves that we are friends. We have to deepen our relations." Speaking to media, Firat Sunel said, "Operation Dost is a very important operation. And this is the operation of friendship because DOST is the word in Hindi and Turkish which means friends. And this operation shows our friendship between India and Turkey and friends always help each other."He further said, "I remember two years ago in 2021, I was exactly in this airplane and Turkey sent two aircraft loaded with COVID medical assistance. Now, after two years now we have two huge devastating earthquakes in Turkey and India is now sending search and rescue teams in Turkey because real friends help each other in days if they are in need."

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Over 15,000 killed, India deploys 2 Turkish-speaking officers for help

    The death toll from the earthquakes that jolted Turkey and Syria has risen above 15,000, AFP reported citing authorities.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that at least 8,574 people have died and nearly 50,000 others have been injured in Turkey. He made the remarks during his visit to disaster areas near the epicentre of Monday's earthquake. The total number of deaths has now reached 2802 in Syria. As many as 1,540 deaths have been reported in rebel-held regions in the northwest, CNN reported citing White Helmets. Meanwhile, 1,262 people have died in government-controlled areas of Syria, Syrian Health Minister Hassan al-Ghobash said, CNN reported citing Syrian state media. 

  • Feb 09, 2023 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    India stands ready to extend support to people of Turkey: MoS Muraleedharan

    Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said that India stands ready to extend support to the people of earthquake-hit Turkey. Muraleedharan made the remarks at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad from where Indian Air Force's C17 Globemaster aircraft with medical equipment, ration and relief equipment took off for Turkey, as part of the ongoing 'Operation Dost.' Speaking to media, Muraleedharan said that there are four teams working on the ground in Turkey, including two rescue teams, dog squads and two medical teams. He said that India has already opened a field hospital in Turkey."India has already sent four teams including two rescue teams of NDRF and two teams for medical assistance. Today, the third team of NDRF is taking off for Turkey along with a dog squad, medicines, blankets, four wheelers," Muraleedharan said.He further said, "India stands ready to extend support to the people of Turkey in this hour of grief. India has always been coming to the help of people across the world and humanitarian assistance has been provided in various countries across the world. So this is another such an example."Muraleedharan said that India continues to stand with the people of Turkey. He said that India would assess the situation and do the needful if any further assistance is required.

     

