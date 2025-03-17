Tulsi Gabbard on Donald Trump's tariff threat to India: 'Direct dialogue happening at the top' Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence, said that both President Trump and PM Modi are looking for a good solution on tariff matter.

New Delhi: Director of National Intelligence of the United States Tulsi Gabbard, who is in India on a visit, on Monday said that India and the US have a direct dialogue at the very top when it came to the issue of tariffs.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the think tank Observer Research Foundation's annual Raisina Dialogues in the capital, Tulsi Gabbard said that there was an opportunity to strengthen the economic relationship between India and the US.

"What I have heard from the Indian government officials that I've spoken to over the last few days, there is an opportunity here to see. There is more potential for strengthening of our economic relationship and I'm glad to see that they're looking at it in a more positive light than just one that is focused in a negative way, when we look at tariffs. Obviously Prime Minister Modi is looking out for what is in the best interest of India's economy and the opportunities available for the people of India. Similarly, President Trump is doing the same for the United States, our economic interests and the interests of the American people " she added.

The US Director of National Intelligence said that both President Trump and PM Modi are looking for a "good solution".

"What I see as a great positive is that we have two leaders who have common sense and who are looking for good solutions. This direct dialogue is happening at the very top in both of our countries, but also at the different secretaries and the cabinet members is going to be key to lay down what that path forward really looks like. And I personally am excited because there's keen interest in the private sector here in India and in the United States," she said.

Tulsi Gabbard said that the two leaders also share a great friendship and that is the foundation on which the two countries will build on their partnership.

"The tone and the relationship with our new administration under President Trump and Prime Minister Modi was set during Prime Minister Modi's visit to the White House. As you know, they are already good friends. It was a very great opportunity for them to share their joint vision for the US-India partnership and the opportunity for us to continue to strengthen that partnership," she said.

"The meetings that I've had here with different Indian government officials and intelligence officials really is set on that foundation of how we can continue to integrate, how we can continue to strengthen our relationship, not only of course in my area of intelligence, but we're looking at commerce and trade and defense and education. There's nothing but opportunity that I see here in the US-India partnership," she added.

(With inputs from ANI)