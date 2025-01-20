From China to border issues, Trump touches on his poll promises in inaugural speech | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Donald Trump

After assuming the presidency in the United States, President Donald Trump started his speech by saying that the "golden age of America begins right now," and he added that 'America's decline is over'.

Here are Trump's top quotes he made during his speech after taking the oath of office.

America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before. I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. From this moment on, America's decline is over. My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place. Today our government confronts a crisis of trust. For many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair. The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will drill, baby, drill. We will abandon the policy of catch and release. I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country. Under the orders I signed today, we will also be designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organisations We will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end and perhaps the wars we never get into. This week I will reinstate any service members who were unjustly expelled from our military for objecting to the vaccine mandate with full back pay.

(With inputs from ANI)