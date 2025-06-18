Trump to meet Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir over lunch at White House Asim Munir reached Washington on Sunday for a five-day official visit aimed at reinforcing military and strategic ties with the United States.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, over lunch on Wednesday. According to the official White House itinerary for the day, the lunch meeting with the Pakistani General is among the key engagements planned for President Trump.

The private luncheon between Trump and Asim Munir is scheduled to take place at 1 PM (Washington time) in the White House Cabinet Room. According to the president’s daily public schedule, the meeting will be held behind closed doors, with no press access permitted.

Asim Munir reached Washington on Sunday for a five-day official visit aimed at reinforcing military and strategic ties with the United States, according to a report by Dawn. Reports claimed his visit as “primarily bilateral in nature”, and is not officially linked to the US Army's 250th anniversary celebrations on June 14, despite its timing.

During his visit to the US, Munir is also expected to meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, according to reports.

Asim Munir faces public backlash with protests

Asim Munir, who is in the United States on an official visit, faced a major public backlash on Tuesday with protests in Washington. Pakistani nationals and people of Pakistani origin protested near Munir's hotel in Washington and called for the restoration of what they described as "unfettered democracy" in Pakistan.

People shouted slogans "Pakistanio ke Qatil" and "Islamabad ke Qatil" while Munir was being welcomed at an event in Washington DC. Videos of the protest against Munir have surfaced on social media.

Several videos on social media showed people chanting slogans like--"Asim Munir, you are a coward", “shame on you, mass murderer" and “shame on you, dictator"-- as the army chief reached the hotel in Washington. People were seen arguing with the authorities as they tried to stop him from entering the premises.

Nazia Imtiaz Hussain, a X user who identifies herself as Executive Director of The Alliance Organisation, said that they are protesting against "criminal dictator of Pakistan" and criticised those who "showed up in support of fascism." While sharing the video on X, Hussain wrote, "We're here to protest the criminal dictator of Pakistan. Shame on every bootlicker who showed up in support of fascism--you didn't just betray democracy; you spit on the suffering of millions."

PTI USA also re-shared the videos where the people were holding a protest against General Munir. Pakistani-Americans held a protest against Munir outside the Four Seasons Hotel. While sharing the video of the protest on X, PTI stated, "Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan."

