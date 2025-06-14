Has Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir been invited for US military parade? White House issues clarification US military parade 2025: Recently, reports emerged claiming that Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army Chief, had been invited as a guest of honour to the upcoming US army parade.

Washington:

In a diplomatic clarification, the White House has firmly denied claims that Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, was invited to the upcoming US military parade in Washington, marking the 250th anniversary of the American Armed Forces.

No foreign military leaders invited, says White House

Responding to widespread reports in South Asian media, a White House official stated unequivocally, “This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited.” The denial follows rumours that Munir had received an official invite to the June 14 celebrations, which coincide with US President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. The speculation had triggered strong political reactions in India, where opposition figures viewed the alleged invitation as a diplomatic blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Backlash in India and the region

Indian opposition leaders quickly labelled the reported invitation as a diplomatic embarrassment. Derek Grossman, a senior defence analyst at the RAND Corporation, called it a “diplomatic setback,” warning that such a move could inadvertently legitimise Pakistan’s military leadership, often accused of undermining democracy.

Grossman stated on X, “For India, the Trump admin’s invitation to Pakistani Field Marshal Asim Munir is tantamount to inviting an avowed anti-India terrorist.”

PTI announces protest rally in Washington

Even before the US clarification, the US chapter of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had announced plans for a protest rally in front of the Pakistani Embassy in Washington, D.C. The rally, supported by over a dozen diaspora groups, aims to protest “undeclared martial law” in Pakistan and demand a return to democratic governance and fair elections.

US reaffirms strategic partnership with India

Amid the controversy, senior American officials moved to reaffirm Washington’s strong ties with India. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with an Indian parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The meeting underscored the US-India strategic partnership and joint commitment to counterterrorism.

Balanced security approach by US Military command

At a separate Congressional hearing, US CENTCOM chief General Michael Kurilla highlighted the importance of maintaining security relationships with both India and Pakistan. Citing Pakistan’s assistance in capturing ISIS-K operative Mohammad Sharifullah (linked to the 2021 Kabul airport bombing), Kurilla noted, “We should look at the merits of each relationship,” suggesting that US engagement with Pakistan does not conflict with its deepening partnership with India.

The clarification by the White House and reaffirmation of ties with India aim to cool down tensions generated by unverified reports and reinforce the US's strategic balance in South Asia.

