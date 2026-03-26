Trump to ditch NATO? US President's 'will never forget' remark for allies over 'no support' in Gulf

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday sharply criticised NATO for not supporting the United States in its ongoing Middle East operations against Iran. Trump stated that while he does not need anything from the 32-member military alliance, the conduct of its allies “will never be forgotten.”

Following these strong remarks, questions are emerging about whether the US might reconsider its commitment to NATO once the situation in the Middle East stabilises.

“NATO NATIONS HAVE DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO HELP WITH THE LUNATIC NATION, NOW MILITARILY DECIMATED, OF IRAN. THE U.S.A. NEEDS NOTHING FROM NATO, BUT "NEVER FORGET" THIS VERY IMPORTANT POINT IN TIME!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump's repeated criticism of allies

Notably, Trump has been strongly critical of his NATO allies in the past few weeks. Earlier on Friday, Trump called NATO countries “cowards” for not supporting the US and Israel in the ongoing operation, warning that their stance would not be forgotten.

He also accused allied nations of lacking courage.

The President expressed frustration that while NATO members have stayed out of the military action against Iran, they continue to raise concerns about rising oil prices.

“Now that fight is militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to ⁠pay, but don’t want to help open ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so ⁠little risk,” he wrote on Truth Social.

US mulls final 'blow' against Iran

The United States is reportedly weighing a range of military options against Iran in the event that diplomatic talks collapse, according to an Axios report.

Among the strategies under consideration is striking Iran’s energy infrastructure. Another option involves seizing control of Kharg Island, the country’s primary oil export hub.

The plans being discussed also include large-scale airstrikes targeting nuclear and energy facilities. At the more extreme end, the US is considering ground operations in Iran aimed at securing nuclear materials.