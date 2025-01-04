Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10 for Hush money case, judge rules no legal penalty

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump will be sentenced on January 10 for his conviction in a criminal case involving hush money payments and falsifying business records, a New York judge ruled on Friday. The case stems from a payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign to suppress her allegations of an affair with Trump, which the former president has consistently denied.

Judge Juan Merchan, who presided over the case, upheld the conviction, which was handed down in May 2023. However, the judge clarified that Trump would face no legal penalties for his actions, allowing him to continue pursuing an appeal. The judge explained that imposing no penalty would bring "finality" to the case while still allowing Trump to challenge the conviction.

In a significant development, the judge also indicated that Trump could appear virtually at his sentencing hearing, citing concerns about the "mental and physical demands" during his transition period back into public life. This arrangement is expected to ease any logistical challenges surrounding his participation as Trump prepares for the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Elie Honig, CNN's senior legal analyst, called Judge Merchan’s decision a "smart move," noting that it would prevent Trump's legal team from claiming that the sentencing could impose undue hardship. The absence of significant penalties at sentencing could weaken arguments in federal court that the proceedings would interfere with his political ambitions.

Trump was convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with the $130,000 payment made by his former attorney, Michael Cohen, to Daniels. The payment was intended to keep Daniels' story of an alleged affair with Trump from surfacing ahead of the election. Cohen, who later turned against Trump, testified that the payment was made at Trump's direction.

The conviction made history, as Trump became the first U.S. president to be found guilty of a felony. Despite the conviction, Trump has vowed to continue his legal fight, appealing both the verdict and the broader implications of the case.

This case is one of several legal challenges Trump faces, including investigations into his role in the January 6 Capitol riot and his handling of classified documents. As Trump prepares for his sentencing, all eyes will be on how the legal proceedings evolve amid his ongoing re-election campaign.

The legal ramifications of this case, including the appeal process, remain uncertain. However, Judge Merchan’s decision to allow Trump to proceed with his appeal without facing immediate consequences marks a pivotal moment in the complex intersection of law and politics.