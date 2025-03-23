Trump strikes back: US President orders to review lawyers, firms that filed suits against him The actual impact of the memo is unclear, because the broad language doesn't define what conduct would warrant punishment for lawyers and firms.

US President Donald Trump on Friday night (local time) directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to review the conduct of lawyers and law firms that have filed frivolous lawsuits against the administration or attempted to block immigration initiatives, CNN reported.

In a late-night memorandum, Trump reignited past grievances against lawyers who had opposed him and pledged to penalise those individuals and firms by revoking their security clearances and terminating any federal contracts they held. The move broadened Trump's crackdown on the legal community in the US.

Trump orders action against attorneys and law firms

"Far too many attorneys and law firms have long ignored these requirements when litigating against the Federal Government or in pursuing baseless partisan attacks," Trump said in a Presidential memorandum the White House released Saturday.

The memo directs Bondi "to seek sanctions against attorneys and law firms who engage in frivolous, unreasonable, and vexatious litigation against the United States or in matters before executive departments and agencies of the United States."

It also directs Bondi "to review conduct by attorneys or their law firms in litigation against the Federal Government over the last 8 years" to determine and recommend to the president "additional steps that may be taken, including reassessment of security clearances held by the attorney, termination of any contract for which the relevant attorney or law firm has been hired to perform services, or any other appropriate actions," Trump said.

Trump administration faced over 100 lawsuits

The Trump administration has faced over 100 lawsuits since late January.

However, the true impact of the memo remains uncertain, as its vague language does not clearly define what kind of conduct would justify punitive action against lawyers or firms. The memo primarily targets attorneys involved in immigration-related cases and directs the Attorney General to file misconduct complaints against those whom the administration believes have engaged in improper legal conduct.

Trump's recent targeting of the legal community appeared to secure him concessions from at least one top law firm this week. "In everything we do, we're restoring law, restoring order and restoring public safety in America... and we're bringing honor and integrity and accountability back to the highest levels of the FBI, The Justice Department, and throughout our government," the White House said in a post on X.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Pope Francis likely to be discharged from hospital today: Report

Also Read: Three killed, 15 injured in mass shooting at park in New Mexico's Las Cruces