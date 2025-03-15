Trump signs government funding bill, averts shutdown amid Democratic divisions President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill on Saturday, preventing a partial shutdown and securing funding through September 2025. The bill, which passed with a 54-46 Senate vote, revealed deep divisions among Democrats, as some argued it prioritised defense spending.

President Donald Trump signed a bill on Saturday to fund the government through the end of September, avoiding a partial government shutdown and marking a significant victory for his administration and House Speaker Mike Johnson. The continuing resolution, which narrowly passed Congress, keeps funding levels largely in line with those set during Joe Biden’s presidency, but with key adjustments. It cuts non-defense spending by USD 13 billion while increasing defense funding by USD 6 billion, bringing the total spending package to nearly USD 1.7 trillion.

Senate vote highlights Democratic rift

The Senate approved the bill on Friday with a 54-46 vote, as 10 Democratic senators broke ranks to support the measure despite strong opposition from within their party. Many House Democrats had urged their Senate colleagues to reject the bill outright, arguing that it shortchanged critical programs like health care and housing while giving Trump broad authority to redirect federal funds.

Democrats debate shutdown strategy

For days, Senate Democrats debated whether to force a government shutdown in protest, angered that Republicans in the House had crafted and passed the bill without their input. In the end, many Democrats reluctantly supported the measure, fearing that a shutdown would give Trump even more power to deem entire agencies non-essential, potentially leading to permanent job losses.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer warned that shutting down the government would only accelerate Trump’s plans to dismantle key federal programs through the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk.

"A shutdown will allow DOGE to shift into overdrive," Schumer said. "Donald Trump and Elon Musk would be free to destroy vital government services at a much faster rate."

Trump, GOP celebrate legislative win

The bill’s passage in the House earlier this week was a major triumph for Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson, who successfully rallied Republican lawmakers to pass the legislation without Democratic support—a rare achievement in recent years.

While Democrats remain deeply divided over the spending package, Trump and GOP leaders have hailed it as a step toward greater fiscal control and stronger defense funding. With the government now funded through September, the battle over long-term spending is set to intensify in the months ahead.