Trump seeks probe into alleged rigging during 2020 presidential election in US: 'Biggest scandal'

Washington:

United States President Donald Trump has sought a probe by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the alleged rigging during the 2020 presidential election. He called it the "biggest scandal in American history."

The US president urged an end to mail-in and early voting, pushing instead for voter ID requirements to help prevent election fraud.

Trump slams California’s Proposal 50

He also criticised California’s Proposal 50, which aims to redraw congressional districts.

"The 2020 Presidential Election, being Rigged and Stolen, is a far bigger SCANDAL. Look what happened to our Country when a Crooked Moron became our "President!" We now know everything. I hope the DOJ pursues this with as much "gusto" as befitting the biggest SCANDAL in American history! If not, it will happen again, including the upcoming Midterms," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"No mail-in or "Early" Voting, Yes to Voter ID! Watch how totally dishonest the California Prop Vote is! Millions of Ballots being "shipped." GET SMART REPUBLICANS, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!!!" he added.

Former President Barack Obama has also backed the ballot initiative voting for which is set to take place on November 4, while early voting has started already.

2020 presidential election aftermath

After losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump repeatedly claimed the election was rigged despite wide rejection of those claims by officials and courts.

On January 6, 2021, two months after the election, the United States Capitol in Washington, DC was breached by a large group of Trump supporters as Congress met to certify the election results. According to a government-audit report, more than 2,000 people entered the Capitol building during the attack.

Those inside the building committed acts of vandalism, looting and violence — they entered the offices of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional members, assaulted officers of the United States Capitol Police and journalists.