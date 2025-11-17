'Nothing to hide': Trump urges House Republicans to vote to release Epstein files The US House of Representatives is expected to vote on whether to release additional sealed files and investigative documents related to Epstein's network.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has urged House Republicans to vote in favour of releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files. Taking to Truth Social, the US president said he has nothing to hide and called for the release of the files as it's "time to move on."

This marks a sharp shift, as Trump had earlier criticised calls, including from some Republicans, to release all case documents related to Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019.

House Republicans should vote to release Epstein files: Trump

"House Republicans should vote to release the Epstein files, because we have nothing to hide," Trump wrote on social media late Sunday after landing at Joint Base Andrews following a weekend in Florida.

He further accused Democrats of pushing what he called an "Epstein hoax," reacting to recently surfaced emails in which disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein suggested that Trump "knew about the girls." "And it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party, including our recent Victory on the Democrat 'Shutdown'."

"The House Oversight Committee can have whatever they are legally entitled to, I DON’T CARE! All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy, “Affordability” (where we are winning BIG!), our Victory on reducing Inflation from the highest level in History to practically nothing, bringing down prices for the American People, delivering Historic Tax Cuts, gaining Trillions of Dollars of Investment into America (A RECORD!), the rebuilding of our Military, securing our Border, deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens, ending Men in Women’s Sports, stopping Transgender for Everyone, and so much more!" Trump added further.

The US president also stated that 'nobody cared about Epstein when he was alive." He further targeted Democrats and accused them of delaying the release of the files. The president also stated that some members of the "Republican party are being used", referring to his public fallout and feud with Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

(Image Source : TRUMP'S TRUTH SOCIAL )Donald Trump's Truth Social post

US House of Representatives to vote

The US House of Representatives is expected to vote in the coming days on whether to release additional sealed files and investigative documents related to Epstein's network, CNN reported.

The vote follows months of delays and disagreements within the Republican Party, with some members demanding full transparency and others cautioning against releasing sensitive information.

Meanwhile, survivors of Epstein's abuse have launched a last-minute, emotional campaign urging lawmakers to release the files.

A public service announcement created by the advocacy group World Without Exploitation was released on Sunday, featuring survivors holding photos of themselves as teenagers, the age at which they say Epstein first targeted them.

"I suffered so much pain," several survivors say through tears, before revealing they were 14, 16 or 17 when they met Epstein.

"There are about a thousand of us," one survivor says. Another adds: "It's time to bring the secrets out of the shadows, " CNN quoted.

The video has intensified public pressure on House Republicans ahead of the vote, with survivors saying full transparency is essential for accountability.

The Epstein files issue has become a point of political friction in Washington. While Democrats have pushed for full disclosure, Trump now says the matter is being used as a political weapon and insists Republicans should "move on" and highlight their achievements.

(With agencies input)

