Trump’s new policy: Only 5% Indian students allowed per university; 15% cap on international enrollments

The Trump administration has sent a memo to nine universities, asking them to meet strict new conditions if they want to continue receiving federal funding. One of the key changes is a limit on the number of international students, including Indian students, at these universities. The memo comes with several new requirements that universities must follow, or they risk losing financial support.

Key requirements for Universities

The memo outlines ten major points, including:

International Student Limits: Universities must cap international students at 15% of total undergraduate enrollment. Additionally, no more than 5% of students can come from any single country.

Universities must cap international students at 15% of total undergraduate enrollment. Additionally, no more than 5% of students can come from any single country. Admissions and Aid Policies: Race and sex cannot be considered in admissions or financial aid decisions for students, faculty, or staff.

Race and sex cannot be considered in admissions or financial aid decisions for students, faculty, or staff. Public Data Sharing: Universities must share admissions data publicly, broken down by race, sex, and national origin.

Universities must share admissions data publicly, broken down by race, sex, and national origin. Standardised Testing: All applicants, including international students, must take standardized tests like the SAT.

All applicants, including international students, must take standardized tests like the SAT. Tuition Fees and Administrative Costs: Tuition fees must be frozen for five years, and universities are urged to reduce administrative expenses.

Tuition fees must be frozen for five years, and universities are urged to reduce administrative expenses. Endowment Requirements: Universities with large endowments must waive tuition for students in hard science programs.

Universities with large endowments must waive tuition for students in hard science programs. Conservative Ideologies: Universities are expected to distance themselves from dominant political ideologies, particularly those that punish or belittle conservative ideas.

Universities are expected to distance themselves from dominant political ideologies, particularly those that punish or belittle conservative ideas. Foreign Student Screening: International students must be screened for alignment with "American and Western values."

How will this affect Indian students?

The new rules are especially concerning for Indian students, who make up a significant portion of the international student population in the US. While the cap on international students is set at 15%, the additional restriction of no more than 5% from any one country could hurt Indian students the most, with India and China contributing around 35% each of all foreign enrollments.

With the new rules, some Indian students may struggle to secure admission to these universities, especially those with large numbers of applicants from India.

Universities affected by the memo

The following nine universities have received the memo and are required to meet the new guidelines:

University of Arizona Brown University Dartmouth College Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) University of Pennsylvania University of Southern California University of Texas University of Virginia Vanderbilt University

These universities are among the top in the US and have long been popular choices for Indian students.

What’s next?

For now, the new rules will likely make it harder for Indian students to gain admission to some US universities. The 5% cap per country could make it difficult for Indian applicants to secure spots at these schools, especially in competitive programs. Students may need to look into more costly options or explore universities outside of the nine affected schools.