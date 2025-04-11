Trump's latest tariffs on Chinese products bring Washington's duties to 145 per cent, White House confirms US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause in his sweeping tariffs, excluding China. The latest 125 per cent tariff, along with the previously imposed 20 per cent duties, takes Washington's total levies to 145 per cent on several Chinese products.

US President Donald Trump's sharp increase in tariffs on Chinese products brings Washington's additional rate on many items to 145 per cent, and it took effect on Thursday, the White House confirmed. On Wednesday, Trump announced a 90-day pause in his sweeping tariffs on most countries, except China, with a 125 per cent tariff on Chinese products. The 125 per cent tariff soars to 145 per cent, given the 20 per cent duty introduced earlier this year, citing Beijing's alleged involvement in the fentanyl supply chain.

