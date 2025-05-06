'Never say never': Trump responds to Carney's Canada's 'not for sale' remark in Oval Office Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney won the job of prime minister by promising to confront the increased aggression shown by Trump. Trump has shattered a decades-old alliance by saying he wants to make Canada the 51st US state.

Washington:

Canada’s new prime minister, Mark Carney, who is on his first visit to the United States after winning the election, met US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday. The meeting between both leaders comes against the backdrop of Trump's desire to make Canada the 51st state of the US. The subject also featured in the discussion with the two leaders as they took questions from reporters.

Trump, however, said, "We're not going to be discussing that unless somebody wants to discuss it", adding, "It would really be a wonderful marriage."

Carney, who wasted no time in putting down the idea firmly, quipped, "It's not for sale, it won't be for sale-ever." Trump then responded, "Never say never, never say never."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "I very much want to work with him, but cannot understand one simple TRUTH — Why is America subsidising Canada by 200 Billion a year, in addition to giving them FREE Military Protection, and many other things?

Trump has shattered a decades-old alliance by saying he wants to make Canada the 51st US state and levying steep tariffs against an essential partner in the manufacturing of autos and the supply of oil, electricity and other goods.

The outrage provoked by Trump enabled Carney's Liberal Party to score a stunning comeback victory last month, as the ongoing trade war and attacks on Canadian sovereignty have outraged voters.

Some world leaders, such as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, engaged in a charm offensive. Others, such as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were met by Trump with anger for not being sufficiently deferential.