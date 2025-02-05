Trump proposes US takeover of Gaza for redevelopment after meeting Netanyahu

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump with Benjamin Netanyahu

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday stipulated a surprising proposal to take over Gaza for redevelopment. His proposal came after meeting Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House. Trump said the US would take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and turn the territory into “the Riviera of the Middle East” in which the “world’s people”— including Palestinians — would live. He offered no detail about what authority the U.S. would use to take the land and develop it.

“We’ll make sure that it’s done world-class,” Trump said. “It’ll be wonderful for the people — Palestinians, Palestinians mostly, we’re talking about.” He also proposed permanent resettlement of displaced Palestinians outside Gaza, an idea that faced massive backlash.

"I don’t think people should be going back,” Trump said. “You can’t live in Gaza right now. I think we need another location. I think it should be a location that’s going to make people happy."

"You look over the decades, it’s all death in Gaza,” Trump said. “This has been happening for years. It’s all death. If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people, permanently, in nice homes where they can be happy and not be shot and not be killed and not be knifed to death like what’s happening in Gaza."

Allies caution Trump

US allies in the Middle East, including Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, have cautioned Trump that relocating Palestinians from Gaza would threaten Mideast stability, risk expanding the conflict and undermine a decades-long push by the US and allies for a two-state solution.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry issued a sharply worded reaction to Trump, noting their long call for an independent Palestinian state was a “firm, steadfast and unwavering position.” Saudi Arabia has been in negotiations with the U.S. over a deal to diplomatically recognize Israel in exchange for a security pact and other terms.

“The duty of the international community today is to work to alleviate the severe human suffering endured by the Palestinian people, who will remain committed to their land and will not budge from it,” the Saudi statement said.

(With inputs from AP)