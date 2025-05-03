Trump's Pope avatar: US President shares AI image in papal attire following 'love to be next Pope' remark Earlier, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump attended the funeral of Pope Francis in Vatican. Other world leaders who were also present include italy PM Giorgia Melonim French President Emmanuel Macron, and others.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has posted an AI-created image which shows him dressed in the Pope's attire following his light remark that he would ‘like to be Pope’. The post drew mixed reactions, with some users finding it funny, while others dubbed it insensitive, accusing Trump of mocking Pope Francis' death.

Recently, when a reporter asked Trump whether he would like to become the next Pope, he said, "I’d like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice." On being asked whom he thinks should become next Pope, Trump said, "No, I don't know, I have no preference", adding, "I must say we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who's very good, so we'll see what happens."

Lindsay Graham, South Carolina Senator, in a post on X, requested the Papal conclave to consider Trump's bid.

He wrote, "I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope," he wrote on X. "This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility! The first Pope-US President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke. Trump MMXXVIII!"