‘We may let TikTok die’: Trump says future of app depends on China as deadline nears

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he “may let (TikTok) die”, as the deadline for a US deal with the social media platform approaches once again. Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, Trump was uncertain whether he would offer another extension. “I may or may not. We are negotiating TikTok right now. We may let it die... I don’t know. It depends on China. It doesn’t matter too much. I would love to do it for the kids—they like it,” Trump said.

Deadline looms again

If Trump extends the deadline beyond September 17, it would be the fourth time he has delayed enforcing a law that originally gave ByteDance until January 2025 to sell TikTok’s US operations or face a ban. Trump has already pushed the deadline three times first in April, then May, and again in June, saying there were potential US buyers ready. But the deal has stalled.

Deal stuck amid China-US tensions

Progress on a deal has been slow due to complex negotiations and China's hesitation. Any agreement that involves sharing TikTok’s highly valuable algorithm with a US company must first be approved by Beijing. Earlier this year, a plan was on the table to spin off TikTok’s US operations into a new American-owned company. But after Trump announced higher tariffs on Chinese goods, China backed away from the deal.

While national security concerns have long surrounded TikTok many in Washington worry it could be used by Beijing to spy on or manipulate Americans Trump has also recognized the app’s popularity with young voters, who played a key role in his 2024 re-election.