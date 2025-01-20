Trump likely to rename Gulf of Mexico to 'Gulf of America' in his first executive orders: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump is likely to rename Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America in his first executive orders, a report claims. In a press conference in January at Mar-a-Lago, Trump cleared his intentions saying he would change the name of the Gulf of Mexico. He said it was currently run by cartels and added "it’s ours."

President-elect Donald Trump is going to issue a series of orders aimed at remaking America's immigration policies, ending asylum access, sending troops to the southern border and ending birthright citizenship, an incoming White House official said.

But it's unclear how Trump would carry out some of his executive orders, including ending automatic citizenship for everyone born in the country, while others were expected to be immediately challenged in the courts.

The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview some of the orders expected later Monday.

Immigrant communities were bracing for the crackdown that Trump, a Republican, had been promising throughout his campaign and again at a rally Sunday just ahead of his inauguration.

The official previewed a sweeping update of what was to come as the Trump administration gears up to make due on a campaign promise to crack down on illegal immigration and carry out mass deportations.

The measures seemed designed to bolster border security including sending an undetermined amount of troops to the southern border.

(With inputs from AP)