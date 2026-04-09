Trump invokes Greenland while lambasting NATO over Iran war: 'Big, poorly run, piece of ice'

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Thursday invoked Greenland while criticising NATO for what he described as an “unhelpful” stance during the Middle East conflict. His remarks came amid Washington’s renewed push to assert control over the autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, which the US considers strategically vital for national security.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump rebuked NATO for failing to support the United States during the Iran conflict, adding that Greenland should take note of this position.

“NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!” the post read.

Notably, Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the 32-member intergovernmental military alliance NATO, even threatening to withdraw the United States from the bloc and warning that the country will “never forget” its allies’ conduct.

He accused member nations of lacking courage after several European countries, including France and Spain, denied the US permission to use their airspace during the conflict with Iran.

NATO chief meets Trump

US President Donald Trump voiced strong concerns about NATO during a private meeting with the alliance’s Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, as tensions within the group continue to grow amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

The discussion, held at the White House on Wednesday, lasted for more than two hours and highlighted the growing strain between the United States and several NATO member countries.

Speaking later in an interview with CNN, Rutte acknowledged Trump’s dissatisfaction with some NATO allies. He said the US president feels let down by the level of support and commitment shown by certain member states.

Rutte described the meeting as honest and open, noting that both leaders spoke candidly about their concerns. Despite the differences, he emphasised that the conversation took place in a friendly atmosphere, calling it a discussion between “two good friends”.