Trump imposes 35% tariff on Canadian imports from August 1: 'Instead of working with US...'

US President Donald Trump in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will face a 35 percent tariff on exports to the United States starting from August 1. Notably, this is the latest of more than 20 such letters issued by Trump since Monday, after he repeatedly threatened to simply decide a tariff rate for countries as negotiations continue over his "reciprocal" tariffs.

"Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs. Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs," Trump said in the letter, which he posted on his Truth Social platform.

Trump threatens to impose 50% tariff on Brazilian imports

Earlier this week, Trump threatened to impose a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports starting August 1, accusing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of conducting a "Witch Hunt" against former President Jair Bolsonaro, CNN reported.

In a letter posted on Truth Social and addressed to Lula, Trump wrote, "Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!" CNN said the comment referred to Bolsonaro's ongoing trial in Brazil for allegedly attempting a coup after the 2022 elections.

Here’s what Brazilian President Lula said

In response, Lula posted on X, "Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage," adding, "Any measure to increase tariffs unilaterally will be responded to in light of Brazil's Law of Economic Reciprocity."

According to CNN, this is the first time in months that a nation has threatened to match Trump's tariff measures.

Unlike 21 other countries that received similar tariff threat letters from Trump this week, Brazil ran a $6.8 billion trade surplus with the US in 2023. Top American exports to Brazil included aircraft, fuels, and industrial machinery.

A retaliatory 50% Brazilian tariff could significantly hurt these industries, CNN noted.

CNN further reported that while Brazil has already been subject to a 10% tariff since April under Trump's "reciprocal" trade policy, the proposed 50% duty marks a sharp escalation.

