Trump imposes 50% tariff on Brazil after targeting 7 countries, calls Bolsonaro's trial 'witch hunt' Trump accused the Brazilian government of unfair trade practices and stated that the tariffs imposed by the US on goods imported from Brazil is "far less than what is needed to have a level playing field."

Washington:

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump announced a 50 per cent tariff on imports from Brazil, starting August 1 and called the trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro a "witch hunt", adding that the "trial should not take place."

Trump says he respected Bolsonaro greatly

In the letter written to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Trump said he knew and worked with Bolsonaro and respected him greatly.

In the letter to President Lula, Trump further wrote, "I knew and dealt with former President Jair Bolsonaro, and respected him greatly, as did most other Leaders of Countries. The way that Brazil has treated former President Bolsonaro, a Highly Respected Leader throughout the World during his Term, including by the United States, is an international disgrace. This Trial should not be taking place. It is a Witch Hunt that should end IMMEDIATELY!"

"Due in part to Brazil's insidious attacks on Free Elections, and the fundamental Free Speech Rights of Americans (as lately illustrated by the Brazilian Supreme Court, which has issued hundreds of SECRET and UNLAWFUL Censorship Orders to US Social Media platforms, threatening them with Millions of Dollars in Fines and Eviction from the Brazilian Social Media market), starting on August 1, 2025, we will charge Brazil a Tariff of 50% on any and all Brazilian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade this 50% Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff," he added.

Trump accuses Brazil of unfair trade practices

Trump accused the Brazilian government of unfair trade practices and stated that the tariffs imposed by the US on goods imported from Brazil is "far less than what is needed to have a level playing field."

Trump in the letter wrote, "In addition, we have had years to discuss our Trading Relationship with Brazil, and have concluded that we must move away from the longstanding, and very unfair trade relationship engendered by Brazil's Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers. Our relationship has been, unfortunately, far from Reciprocal."

Trump imposes fresh tariffs on imports from seven countries

The development comes after Trump announced a fresh round of tariffs on imports from seven nations - Sri Lanka, Algeria, Iraq, Libya, the Philippines, Moldova and Brunei. These tariffs will come into effect on August 1.

The White House has shared letters sent by Trump to leaders of these seven nations, which mentioned the tariffs they will face while exporting goods to the US.

According to the letters, the US will impose a 30 per cent tariff on goods imported from Sri Lanka, Iraq, Algeria and Libya. In the letters, Trump mentioned that Moldova will face a tariff of 25 per cent when exporting goods to the US. According to the letter, imports from Brunei will face a 25 per cent tariff while the Philippines will be facing 20 per cent.

(With inputs from ANI)

