Judge sentences Donald Trump in hush money case but declines to impose any punishment

In a landmark decision, Judge Juan Merchan issued a no-penalty verdict for Donald Trump in the hush money case, absolving him of all 34 counts without jail time, probation, or financial penalties.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Washington Published : Jan 10, 2025 20:52 IST, Updated : Jan 10, 2025 21:16 IST
Donald Trump
Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican governors at Mar-a-Lago.

Former President Donald Trump was formally sentenced Friday in his high-profile hush money case, with Manhattan Judge Juan M. Merchan declining to impose any punishment despite Trump’s conviction on all 34 felony charges. The ruling allows Trump an unconditional release, allowing him to resume his political career without the threat of imprisonment or fines.

The sentencing ends a bizarre legal battle that lasted nearly two months, during which sordid details of Trump's alleged efforts to conceal charges were publicly released Despite legal challenges, case had no negative impact on the political fortunes of Trump, who was elected to a second term.

While the conviction could have resulted in a four-year prison sentence for the 78-year-old Republican, Judge Merchan’s decision to end the case upon his release is unconditional to avoid potential conflicts of law. Publicly, it makes Trump the first felon to be convicted since taking office, underscoring the unprecedented nature of the case.

The decision has sparked fierce debate, with critics saying it undermines accountability, while supporters celebrate it as a sign of Trump's ability to lead despite legal hurdles. As Trump prepares to return to the White House, the implications of his conviction and trial are likely to remain politically and legally controversial.

