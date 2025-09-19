Trump hints at reclaiming Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, links move to countering China threat US President Donald Trump has suggested that Washington is working to reclaim Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, tying the proposal to America's strategy against China. His remarks come four years after the chaotic US withdrawal under Joe Biden that left the base in Taliban hands.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested that Washington is working to reestablish its presence at Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, four years after America's exit left the facility under Taliban control. Speaking alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during his state visit to the UK, Trump tied the proposal to the need to counter China, calling it "breaking news." "We are trying to get it back," Trump said when asked about Ukraine, adding that a strong US base in Afghanistan would serve wider strategic purposes.

Bagram was abandoned during America's exit from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden in 2021, a period that saw the US-backed government collapse, a deadly bombing killing 13 American troops and 170 civilians and thousands of Afghans desperately trying to flee the country. Trump reminded that his administration had planned a withdrawal but "with strength and dignity" and insisted the air base should never have been given away. "They just went through the Afghanistan total disaster for no reason whatsoever," Trump said. "We were going to leave Afghanistan, but we were going to leave it with strength and dignity. We were going to keep Bagram Air Base -- one of the biggest air bases in the world. We gave it to them for nothing."

Base seen as vital for countering China

Trump argued that Bagram's location makes it critical in today's geopolitical landscape. "It's one of the most powerful bases in the world in terms of runway strength and length. You can land anything on there. You can land a planet on top of it," he said. He further added, “One of the reasons we want that base is, as you know, it's an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons. So a lot of things are happening."

Taliban factor and ongoing talks

The US has no formal diplomatic ties with the Taliban but both sides have engaged in talks, including on hostage exchanges. In March, the Taliban released an American tourist abducted over two years ago. Recently, Taliban officials claimed an agreement with US envoys on a prisoner swap, though Washington has not commented. Trump hinted that the Taliban, struggling with economic challenges and legitimacy issues, could allow US forces back in return for concessions. "We are trying to get it back because they need things from us," he said.

No official clarity from Washington

So far, the White House has not confirmed whether any planning is underway to reoccupy the base. The Pentagon and US Central Command have referred questions to the President's office. However, Trump continues to press the idea, framing it as part of his strategy to strengthen America’s hand against China and reverse what he calls Biden's "gross incompetence."

