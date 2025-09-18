Trump's another affirmation amid trade talks with New Delhi: 'I'm very close to India, PM Modi' "I am very close to India, I am very close to the PM of India. I spoke to him the other day. I wished him a happy Birthday," Trump said.

London:

Amid a thaw in ties between India and the US after the tariff tension, Donald Trump on Thursday continued his praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is "very close" to him. The remarks come after Trump called up PM Modi on his birthday on Wednesday, September 17.

"I am very close to India, I am very close to the PM of India. I spoke to him the other day. I wished him a happy Birthday. We have a very good relationship," the US president said in London while addressing a joint presser with UK PM Keir Starmer.

It is worth noting that India and US are currently engaged in talks to finalise a bilateral trade agreement that would hopefully resolve the tariff tensions. Earlier in the day, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said Washington may withdraw the penal 25 per cent tariffs after November 30.

Trump's softening stance on India

The remarks are in stark contrast to Trump's recent statements about India in the past, as he continued to lash out at New Delhi over its oil trade with Russia, claiming it's helping Putin fund the war with Ukraine. For this same reason, he had imposed additional 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports, taking the total levies at a whopping 50 per cent.

On Wednesday, he called up PM Modi on his birthday and lauded him for doing a "tremendous job" and his supoort in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the war between Russia and Ukraine," he wrote in Truth Socia on Tuesday.

The warmth between the two leaders comes alongside the resumption of trade talks between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for his wishes, mentioned the talks and said that India is fully committed to “taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights”.