Trump hints at probable meeting with Putin, Kremlin says 'if happens, President will welcome this'

In a major diplomatic development, US President-elect Donald Trump has hinted at his probable meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a statement made on Thursday, Trump said that a meeting is being planned between him and his Russian counterpart. Notably, Trump said that talks with Putin could be possible in the first six months after he assumes office.

While Trump announced that the plan for his meeting with Putin is underway, he did not specify the timeline for the meeting.

Russian response

In response, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Pskov has noted that if Trump seeks to resume high-level talks with Russia, President Putin will welcome the move.

Russian news agency TASS quotes Dmitry Pskov as saying, "In case [Trump's] political will to resume high-level contacts after he takes office persists, then, of course, President Putin will only welcome this." The Kremlin spokesperson also added that the Russian President has always stated his readiness for dialogue. However, Peskov added that Moscow has not received any such requests from the US yet.

Putin expressed desire for talks

Moreover, Putin also said he was ready to discuss the possibility of reaching a compromise in talks with US President-elect Donald Trump on the issue of Ukraine. "I don't know when I'm going to see him. He isn't saying anything about it. I haven't talked to him in more than four years. I am ready for it, of course. Any time," Putin was quoted as saying.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly said that he intends to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours. However, he admitted on January 7, that the settlement process may take longer, expressing hopes that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the subject, among other issues, will take place much earlier than six months following his inauguration, according to TASS.

