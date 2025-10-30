Trump hints at a thaw in ties after meeting Canadian PM amid 'fake' ad row: 'Had nice conversation' The row erupted after the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation claimed Canada was running an anti-tariff ‘propaganda’ using selective video and audio of former US President Ronald Reagan.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump hinted at a potential reduction in tensions with Canada, just days after announcing that the US was suspending trade talks with Ottawa over the latter’s ‘fake propaganda’ opposing tariffs. Notably, Trump was joined by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during dinner at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in South Korea.

"We had a very nice conversation with him last night," Trump told reporters on board Air Force One after being questioned about the meeting.

The row erupted after the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation claimed Canada was running an anti-tariff ‘propaganda’ using selective video and audio of former US President Ronald Reagan.

Trump announces cessation of trade talks with Canada

Reacting over this, Trump announced he was halting trade negotiations with Canada. Trump described the ads as “egregious behavior” and claimed they were intended to influence decisions by the US court.

“The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about Tariffs. The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts. TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump announces additional 10% tariffs on Canada

In another post, Trump said he was increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10 per cent over and above what they are paying now.

"Ronald Reagan LOVED Tariffs for purposes of National Security and the Economy, but Canada said he didn't! Their (Canada's) Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD," Trump said

"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now," he added.

Legal options under consideration

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation also rebuked Canada over the advertisement ‘propaganda’. The foundation said legal options were being explored in this regard.