Trump has 'great respect' for PM Modi, they speak frequently: White House as India-US trade talks move forward White House also called the India-US partnership one that the President values "very strongly," even as tensions linger over trade tariffs and oil imports from Russia.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump "feels very positive and strongly" about the India–US relationship, even as tensions linger over trade tariffs and oil imports from Russia, and often speaks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, White House official Karoline Leavitt said.

She further noted that the President had spoken with Modi directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office alongside several senior Indian-American officials.

Trump has 'great respect' for PM Modi: White House

Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday (local time), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship. A few weeks ago, he spoke to the Prime Minister directly when he celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials here at the White House."

She added that the US has "a great Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor," and confirmed that Trump's trade team is engaged in "very serious discussions" with New Delhi. "I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi and they speak pretty frequently," she added.

India-US ties

Leavitt's remarks come just days after former US President Trump claimed that India had drastically reduced its purchases of Russian oil, describing New Delhi as "very good" on the issue during his recent five-day Asia tour. His comments marked another in a series of statements since mid-October asserting that Prime Minister Modi assured him India would curb or halt crude imports from Moscow.

Trump's claims are part of his administration's broader push to economically isolate Russia through sanctions and energy restrictions amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) responded to Trump’s statements, reiterating that the country’s energy sourcing decisions are guided solely by national interests and consumer welfare.

So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed for the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States. However, relations between the two countries have come under strain following Washington’s decision in August to impose steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods — including an additional 25 per cent import duty tied to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.

New Delhi had sharply criticised the move, calling it "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable," while Trump described US-India trade relations as a "totally one-sided disaster."

