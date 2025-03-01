Trump cuts short talks with Zelenskyy, says 'he disrespected US, can come back when ready for peace' In what turned out to be a shouting match, US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a heated conversation at the White House on Friday.

Ukraine talks collapse: US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of “disrespecting” the US in its “cherished Oval Office.” Trump’s statement following after his meeting with Zelenskyy that was supposed to culminate in a minerals deal between the US and Ukraine.

While terming his meeting with Zelenskyy as “meaningful,” Trump acknowledged, “Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.”

The US President underscored, “It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage; I want PEACE.”

In a direct jab at Zelenskyy, Trump added, “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for peace.”