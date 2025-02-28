Trump warns Zelenskyy in heated White House meeting: 'You're gambling with World War III' Zelenskyy's visit comes at a time when the US is pursuing a rare earth material deal with Ukraine, and the US President has been actively talking about ending the Russia- Ukraine war soon.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance strongly criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he pressed for security guarantees from the United States. The tense exchange occurred at the White House as the US administration continues its efforts to broker an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump reportedly rebuked Zelenskyy, calling his demands "disrespectful," as the Ukrainian leader sought firm US commitments to safeguard Ukraine from future Russian aggression. "You have got to be more thankful,” Trump told Zelenskyy. He said the Ukrainian leader is “gambling with World War III."

Trump chided Zelenskyy after Vice President Vance, one of the administration's most skeptical voices on Ukraine, said Zelenskyy was being disrespectful for debating Trump in the Oval Office in front of the American media. "Have you said 'thank you' once?" Vance asked Zelenskyy.

Heated argument at Oval office

It was an astonishing display of open antagonism in the Oval Office, a setting better known for somber diplomacy. Trump laid bare his efforts to coerce Zelenskyy to reach an agreement giving the US an interest in his country’s valuable minerals and to push him toward a diplomatic resolution to the war on the American leader’s terms.

Trump told Zelenskyy that Ukrainian soldiers have been unbelievably brave and talked up an economic agreement between their two countries. “It is a big commitment from the United States,” Trump said. He added that the United States has little of the rare earth minerals that are abundant in Ukraine, and says those resources will support uses in the US including artificial intelligence and military weapons.

Zelenskyy talked up the prospect for liquid natural gas exports to Europe, but gently disagreed when Trump repeated his claim that Europe "did much less" than the United States to support Ukraine against Russia. Zelenskyy called Putin a killer and a terrorist and told Trump there should be "no compromises with a killer."

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: Trump to Zelenskyy at White House: Ukraine will have to make 'compromises' in Russia truce