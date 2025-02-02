Trump consoles American people as countries hit back with retaliatory tariffs: 'Pain will be worth the price'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the American people may feel 'some pain' as countries begin to retaliate against his tariff imposition. Trump, who imposed tariffs on products coming from Canada, Mexico, and China, asserted that Canada would “cease to exist” without its trade surplus with the United States. In the run-up to the election, Trump had promised to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. However, he also pledged to bring inflation down, but with the latest retaliatory measures coming from other countries, it appears far-fetched.

Here's what Trump said to Americans

In a social media post, Trump wrote, "Will there be some pain? Yes, maybe (and maybe not!)" He added the pain would be worth the price that must be paid.

In his Truth Social post, Trump attacked Canada, which responded with retaliatory measures. While the US is imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods, with a 10 per cent tax on oil, natural gas and electricity, Canada has responded with 25 per cent tariffs on more than USD 155 billion on US products, including alcohol and fruit.

Trump railed against Canada's trade surplus with the United States, saying “We don't need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use.”

Trump slams Canada

Trump contended that without that surplus, "Canada ceases to exist as a viable Country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our Cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada — AND NO TARIFFS!”

Moreover, the Canadian ambassador to the United States underscored that the US had a USD 75 billion trade deficit with Canada last year, noting that one-third of what Canada sells to the US is energy exports and that there is a deficit when oil prices are high.

Following Trump's decision to impose tariffs, the outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encouraged Canadians to buy more Canadian goods, as he claimed that Trump's moves would only cause pain across North America. More than 75 per cent of Canada's exports go to the US.

(With inputs from AP)

