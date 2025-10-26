Trump claims he can 'quickly solve' Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, says 'ended 8 wars in 8 months' US President Donald Trump, speaking at the signing of the Thailand-Cambodia peace deal in Kuala Lumpur, claimed he would soon resolve the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict.

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has claimed he will “quickly” bring peace between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding the conflict to his list of what he calls “eight un-endable wars” already resolved under his leadership. Trump made the remarks during the signing of the Thailand-Cambodia peace deal on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“We’re averaging one a month. There is only one left Pakistan and Afghanistan but I’ll get that solved very quickly. I know them both,” Trump said.

The ‘eight un-endable wars’ Trump claims to have ended

Trump repeated his familiar claim of having ended eight major conflicts, listing them as:

Cambodia and Thailand Kosovo and Serbia Congo and Rwanda Pakistan and India Israel and Iran Egypt and Ethiopia Armenia and Azerbaijan Israel and Hamas

The US President said, “There has never been anything like the eight wars that my administration ended in eight months and there never will be either.” He added that he considers ending wars “a great thing to do,” and that if he can “save millions of lives,” it would be worth the effort. “I can’t think of any President that ever solved one war. They start wars, they don’t solve them,” Trump said.

India reiterates time and again: No third-party mediation

Meanwhile, India reaffirmed that there was no third-party involvement in reaching the recent ceasefire understanding with Pakistan. Tensions between the two neighbours had escalated after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which led India to launch Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).