Trump claims BRICS 'broke up' after he threatened with 150 per cent tariff: 'Not heard from them' Trump has remained in staunch opposition to BRICS states over their de-dollarisation attempts. He threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS countries even before assuming the Presidential Office in the US.

Trump attacks BRICS: US President Donald Trump, in his latest attack on BRICS nations on Friday, said that the group 'broke up' after he threatened with a 150 per cent tariff imposition for "undermining" the US dollar. In a statement, Trump accused the BRICS states of "trying to destroy the US dollar," and they wanted a new currency.

Trump threatens BRICS nations

Trump added, "When I came in, the first thing I said was any BRICS state that even mentions the destruction of the dollar will be charged a 150% tariff, and we don't want your goods, and the BRICS states just broke up."

"I don't know what the hell happened to them. We haven't heard from the BRICS states lately," the US President added. Trump threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS countries even before assuming the Presidential Office in the United States over their attempts to bring an alternative currency in place of the US dollar.

Trump declared BRICS 'dead'

Just before he met with PM Modi earlier this month, Trump made a scathing attack on the BRICS nations over de-dollarisation attempts, declaring it to be a 'dead' group. He accused the grouping of being made for a 'bad purpose,' as he claimed that he has conveyed to BRICS countries that they will be "hit by a 100% tariff" if "they want to play games with the dollar."

BRICS, which was formed in 2009, is an intergovernmental organisation. It currently has 10 countries as its members. including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. Notably, BRICS is one of the major international group that does not have the US as one of its members.

The next BRICS summit is slated to be organised in Rio de Janeiro in July. Brazil will chair the bloc of developing economies through 2025 and said it will focus on promoting global governance reform and cooperation among Global South countries, according to a statement from the federal government.

