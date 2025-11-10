Trump booed by NFL fans as he attended a regular-season game in Washington | WATCH President Trump received mixed reactions during his rare attendance at an NFL regular-season match in Washington. While some applauded his appearance, boos from sections of the crowd remained noticeable. The visit further extended his series of high-visibility appearances at major sporting events.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Sunday became the first serving American president in almost half a century to attend a regular-season National Football League (NFL) game. He was present at the Washington Commanders versus Detroit Lions clash. He watched the first half from a stadium suite along with House Speaker Mike Johnson. There were loud boos from sections of the crowd when Trump was shown on the stadium screen late in the first half. The jeering continued even at halftime when the stadium announcer formally introduced the president. The noise from the stands again grew when Trump read an oath for military personnel during an on-field ceremony at the break.

Earlier in the day, after landing at Joint Base Andrews on Air Force One, Trump briefly spoke to reporters. He said he was running late and added that the country was doing well. He also said Democrats needed to open up the government, in reference to the ongoing shutdown.

A touchdown celebration linked to Trump

Before Trump reached the venue, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St Brown celebrated a first-quarter touchdown by mimicking the signature Trump style dance that had gone viral last year amongst several sportspersons. The White House informed that several cabinet members and Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana were also present at the venue.

Previous presidential appearances in NFL history

As per NFL records, only two other sitting presidents have attended regular-season matches. Richard Nixon went to a game in 1969 while Jimmy Carter attended one in 1978. Trump previously made history earlier this year when he became the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl while in office. ESPN reported that the White House has communicated to the Commanders' ownership group that the President wants the club's new stadium to be named after him. This new stadium project is expected to cost nearly USD 4 billion. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reacted saying that the president’s name would make a beautiful title.

A pattern of big sporting appearances

This Washington visit added to a growing list of Trump's sports-related appearances in the last few years. He has earlier attended high-profile championships like the Ryder Cup, Daytona 500 and the US Open.

Commanders President Mark Clouse said it was an honour to host the President. He added that the organisation was proud to participate in the NFL's Salute to Service initiative which recognised the efforts and sacrifices of the armed forces and their families. Before the game, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth also interacted with team owner Josh Harris and took part in the ceremonial programme.

Past tensions between Trump and the NFL

During his first term in office, there was tension between Trump and NFL players after many footballers knelt during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice. The protest movement had started in 2016 when Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers took a knee. Trump repeatedly insisted that all players must stand for the anthem and had called on team owners to dismiss those who protested on the field.

