Trump's big attack on China as he vows to take back Panama Canal: We did not give it to Beijing

President Donald Trump in his inaugural speech accused Panama of breaking the promise it made to the United States, as he reiterated that he will take back Panama Canal. He added that the US has been treated very badly from 'this foolish gift that should never been made'. He added that the American ships have not been treated fairly. He also attacked China saying that Beijing is operating the Panama Canal.

Trump said, "The United States, I mean, think of this, spent more money than ever spent on a project before and lost 38 lives in the building of the Panama Canal. We have been treated very badly from this foolish gift that should never been made, and Panama's promise to us has been broken."

Trump attacked China, saying, "The purpose of our deal and the spirit of our treaty have violated American ships are being severely and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, and that includes the United States Navy, and above all, China is operating the Panama Canal and we didn't give it to China. We gave it to Panama and we're taking it back."

The Panama Canal, which is an 82-km waterway, cuts across the Central American nation and is the main link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. It was built in the early 1900s, The US maintained control over the canal zone until 1977 when treaties gradually ceded the land back to Panama.

After a period of joint control, Panama took sole control in 1999. Up to 14,000 ships cross the canal annually, including container ships carrying cars, natural gas and other goods, and military vessels, according to a BBC report.

Moreover, it was in 1977 when under a treaty, the control of the Panama Canal was transferred to Panama from the United States. Former US president Jimmy Carter is hailed for this treaty, however, Trump describes the move as, "foolishly giving it away for one dollar."

