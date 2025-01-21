Trump becomes President again: Did he place his hand on Bible while taking oath and is it necessary?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Donald Trump

While taking oath as the 47th President of the US on Monday, Trump visibly did not place his hand on Bible. Notably, his wife Melania Trump, who stood next to the President, was seen holding two bibles. However, the President was not seen placing his hand on either of them as he took oath to raise his right hand to take the oath.

It is a tradition in the US to use a Bible while taking the oath of office, however it is not required. Only the oath is mandated by the Constitution.

According to a report, Theodore Roosevelt didn’t use a Bible when he was sworn in following the assassination of William McKinley in 1901.

Lyndon B. Johnson also used a Catholic missal when he was sworn in after John Kennedy’s assassination in 1963,

Donald J Trump on Monday took oath for a second term as the United States President, announcing a raft of executive decisions, saying that the "golden age" of America had just begun.

In a fiery inaugural address, the 47th US president described January 20 as the "liberation day" and declared that "America's decline is over" as changes will come "very quickly".

"America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on earth, inspiring the awe and admiration from the entire world," he said.

Trump storms back to the White House for the second term with a strongman persona and a vision of an all-powerful presidency with a promise to aggressively reset US policies in a range of domains including immigration, tariffs and energy.

The new US president listed a series of actions he would roll out immediately including declaring a national emergency at the US-Mexico border, renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, and that the US would take back the Panama Canal