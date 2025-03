Trump announces Boeing wins contract for US Air Force's next-gen fighter jet amid China threat The secretive program, known as the Next-Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter, is expected to play a critical role in maintaining air superiority against emerging threats.

President Donald Trump on Friday announced that Boeing has secured the contract to develop the US Air Force’s highly classified next-generation fighter jet. The decision comes as the US focuses on countering China’s growing military capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.