Top 5 executive orders that Donald Trump is likely to sign on first day as 47th US President

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President-elect Donald Trump

As the stage is set for incoming US President Donald Trump to assume office, speculations are rife regarding the top executive orders he will sign on Day 1 of his presidency. In the run-up to the election, Trump touched upon several issues, including mass deportation, ending birthright citizenship, and pardoning Capitol Hill rioters, among others. Let's take a look at some of the top agenda items for the incoming President on the first day in office.

Issuing pardon to Capitol Hill rioters

Pardoning Capitol Hill rioters is unsurprisingly going to be the top agenda for Trump as soon as he assumes office. His supporters stormed Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, following his defeat by Joe Biden. When Trump was asked about the timeline for the pardon, he said, "I'm looking first day."

Ending birthright citizenship

Trump is likely to end birthright citizenship on his first day in office as he promised to do during his election campaign. In the US, the provision of birthright citizenship was made under the 14th Amendment. However, the move will have to go through significant legal challenges.

Imposing tariffs on products from Canada, Mexico

Following more or less what he was known for in his first term, Trump is likely to implement tariffs on products which are imported to the US, especially from Canada and Mexico. Notably, both Mexico and Canada have strong trade relations with the United States.

Allowing more oil production

Trump may give a go-ahead to oil drilling in the US, which, according to him, will drastically reduce energy costs. The move is likely to face opposition from environmental groups, who fear that the step will exacerbate climate change impacts.

Go-ahead to mass deportation

Mass deportation became a major poll plank for the incoming President and he is expected to deliver on this promise on his very first day in office. The prospective move is already being debated among immigration advocates. Those opposing the move say that it will be harmful and logistically challenging.

Apart from these, Donald Trump's promises include ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict, giving a boost to the auto industry in the US, cancelling the electric vehicle mandate, as well as ending gender-affirming care practices. Notably, on his first day in office in first-term as US President, he signed just one order, which targeted Obama's flagship scheme, Obamacare.

Also Read | Mass deportation to key foreign policy changes: Trump 2.0's top agenda in first days of office | Explained